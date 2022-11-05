McCoy arenas closed for dog show
The McCoy Equestrian and Recreation Center arenas in Chino Hills will be closed on Monday for open horse rides to allow a week-long dog show.
The arenas will re-open Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The South Coast Vizsla Club is holding a dog show on the back property at the McCoy Center at 14280 Peyton Drive, including the arenas.
Information: Community Services Department, (909) 364-2710.
Band festival at
Portuguese Hall
The Chino Valley D.E.S. Club will host a band festival called “Festival das Filarmonicas” at 11 a.m. today (Nov. 5) featuring six Portuguese community bands and traditional food and sweets. The event will be held at the D.E.S. Hall at 5216 Riverside Drive in Chino. D.E.S. is an acronym for the Portuguese words “Divino Espirito Santo” or “Divine Holy Spirit.”
Claims assistance
for veterans
A veterans claims event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at County Su-pervisor Curt Hagman’s office at 14010 City Center Drive in the government center complex.
County veteran service officers will help veterans file compensation claims, complete claim forms and paperwork, conduct benefit assessment interviews, answer questions about existing claims, and issue San Bernardino County veteran identification cards. Veterans are asked to bring their DD Form 214.
A barbecue lunch will be provided.
Information: (909) 465-5265.
Salute to Service on
Veterans Day
The City of Chino Hills will host its annual Salute to Service for veterans from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Although all the tickets for the free breakfast have been reserved, residents may still attend the outdoor ceremony at the military service monument from 8 to 8:30 a.m.
Pre-registered guests with a valid ticket will then move inside the Community Center to enjoy breakfast and a video slideshow presentation highlighting Chino Hills’ veterans.
The video will be released on social media, the city’s website, and on City TV 3/41 on Veterans Day.
Families can apply for holiday gifts
The City of Chino Hills is accepting applications for the Adopt-a-Family program from families in need as well as donors who are willing to assist them during the holiday season.
The deadline for both needy families and donors is Monday, Nov. 14. Visit chino-hills.org/adoptafamily and bring the applications to the recreation office at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Families qualify through an application process that verifies residency in Chino Hills and finan-cial hardship.
Donors may select a small, medium, or large-sized family. They will be given a wish list from the family by Monday, Nov. 21.
Donors should wrap and label their gifts as “From Santa” and drop them off at the McCoy Equestrian Center between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.
Residents who do not choose to adopt a family may donate gift cards.
Information: (909) 364-2700.
Blood drive
scheduled
Lifestream will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Chino Hills Government Center on City Center Drive.
Veterans Day event Nov. 11 in Chino
The City of Chino will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., at 10th Street, in Chino.
UCHOOZ
celebrity game
The annual Chino-based UCHOOZ celebrity basketball game will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Don Lugo High School, 13400 Pipeline Ave.
The Chino Police Department will team up with former NBA player Tony Farmer and 1995 NBA Draft pick George Banks to compete against the boys’ basketball team.
Tickets are $10.
Proceeds will go towards families in need with back-to-school giveaways and holiday toy and food drives, and the basketball team.
Mr. Banks was head coach of the Chino High boys’ basketball team from 2011 to 2013 and was an assistant basketball coach with Chino Hills High from 2013 to 2015.
Send news items to news@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
