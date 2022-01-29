The six-sided granite military monument at Chino Hills Community Center

The six-sided granite military monument at Chino Hills Community Center

 Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

The six-sided granite military monument at Chino Hills Community Center has been hidden from view with a construction fence since Veteran’s Day as the City of Chino Hills works with Bravo Sign and Design on a solution to the discoloration and rust deposits that formed on the panels. According to city officials, internal moisture between the granite slabs and the monument is causing the granite to rust. Two panels were removed in November and meetings have been taking place to discuss the possibility of replacing the panels with a different kind of granite.

