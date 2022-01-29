The six-sided granite military monument at Chino Hills Community Center has been hidden from view with a construction fence since Veteran’s Day as the City of Chino Hills works with Bravo Sign and Design on a solution to the discoloration and rust deposits that formed on the panels. According to city officials, internal moisture between the granite slabs and the monument is causing the granite to rust. Two panels were removed in November and meetings have been taking place to discuss the possibility of replacing the panels with a different kind of granite.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tributes honor teacher from Chino killed in car crash
- Florida man arrested after processed marijuana, firearm found at Chino Hills home Friday morning
- Riverside County men arrested after car, catalytic converter stolen at park and rides in Chino, Diamond Bar
- Waste Management wins Chino Hills trash contract
- Apartments to surround lake property
- Don Lugo High hires varsity football coach
- Parents oppose state-mandated bell schedule
- Chino Hills attorney suspended for misconduct
- All CIF-Southern Section football honorees named for 2021
- Car jumps curb, strikes pillar in Chino Hills
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.