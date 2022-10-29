The construction of 188 condominiums and a 10-acre community park on 23 acres west of East Preserve Loop and north of Pine Avenue was approved by the Chino Planning Commission Oct. 17 as part of the 100-acre Falloncrest Town Square master plan.
The community park will be located north of the condominiums and include tennis/pickleball courts, two basketball courts, and a lighted grass field that can accommodate soccer, softball, and baseball. Shaded picnic areas and a walking trail will also be included.
