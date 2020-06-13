Complaints by dog owners that people are not following the rules at Vila Borba dog park in Butterfield have prompted the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission to discuss the situation during its 7 p.m. meeting Wednesday, June 17.
The dog park is on the west side of Butterfield Ranch Road, south of Pine Avenue.
One complaint heard often is that patrons put their small dogs in the large dog park area or put their large dogs in the small dog park area.
Other complaints include patrons bringing in strollers, “people food” or treats.
City staff is suggesting that the sign displaying the rules be relocated to a more visible area and is proposing three new rules signs in the large dog area and two in the small dog area.
The dog park will be open 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes after sunset. The city council recently approved the new hours for parks citywide.
In other business, the commission will hear a presentation on the capital improvement project that includes 48 projects valued at $44 million. The new appropriation requested for fiscal year 2020-21 is $2,095,152.
Residents may participate in the online meeting by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86541188692 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and enter the code number 86541188692. Comments can be submitted by email to Robyn Rogers at rrogers@chinohills.org prior to 5:30 p.m. June 17.
