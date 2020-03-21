Among the Chino Valley events cancelled or postponed are:
Organizations
Chino Community Theatre productions and events are cancelled until further notice, according to their box office phone message.
Anthesis Annual Dinner, to have been held March 27, Brinderson Hall at Chino Fairgrounds, has been postponed to 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 8 at the same location. Antithesis, a non-profit organization in Montclair that helps adults with disabilities with employment and to have a full life, holds the dinner to honor its business partners and volunteers. Information: 624-3555, ext. 223 or visit anthesis.us.
Soroptimist International of Chino Valley has cancelled its meetings through the end of March. The service club has also cancelled its annual Brew and Chew fundraiser that was to have been held April 5 at Chino Fairgrounds.
Chino Rotary Club’s Lobsterfest 2020, an all-you-can-eat steak and lobster dinner fundraiser, that was to be held May 1 at Chino Fairgrounds, has been postponed. It will be rescheduled to a date that has not yet been determined.
Chino Rotary Club meetings, regularly held noon Wednesdays at the Chino Community Building on B Street, are cancelled and are expected to resume at the end of April.
Priceless Pets’ “Country Sweet Tea Paw-ty” fundraiser, to have been held today (March 21) at a Chino residence, has been postponed. No new date has been scheduled.
Chino Valley YMCA on Edison Avenue in Chino has been closed temporarily “in order to assist with slowing the spread of Coronavirus,” according to a notice on its website. The staff plans to inform YMCA members of its re-opening timeline when more information is available.
Chino Valley Fire District
A sharps waste collection, to have been held March 28 the Chino Valley First District training center in Chino, has been cancelled.
Chino Police Department
The Spanish Citizen Academy program, to have run March 12 through April 2 at police headquarters; and the Spring Citizen Academy (English), to have been held Thursdays, April 30 to June 25, have been cancelled. They may be rescheduled in the fall, according to Natalie Aguirre, Chino Police crime prevention specialist.
City of Chino
All city of Chino recreation classes and programs are cancelled until further notice.
Chino Youth Museum at the corner of D and Seventh streets will be closed until further notice.
Services
Free tax preparation assistance for low- and moderate-income persons by volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Foundation Tax-Aide Program at the Chino Hills Community Center has been cancelled.
As of this week, taxpayers must still file their federal taxes by April 15, but have until July 15 to pay if they owe taxes. The California Franchise Tax Board has postponed filing and payment deadlines for all individuals and businesses to July 15.
Events
The annual Corn Feed Run Car Show, scheduled for Saturday, April 25 has been postponed until Saturday, Sept. 12.
