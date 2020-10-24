Chino Hills Mayor Art Bennett had a ministroke at his home on Saturday, Oct. 17 and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was released 24 hours later.
Mayor Bennett, who is seeking re-election to the city council on Nov. 3, said he was diagnosed with “transient ischemic attack” (TIA), defined as a brief interruption of blood flow to the brain that may cause temporary stroke-like symptoms but does not damage brain cells or cause permanent disability.
The mayor said he will take it easy but does not plan to discontinue his duties such as taking part in a video shoot that was to take place Oct. 21 for veterans that will be aired on Veterans Day.
Mr. Bennett said he felt flushed and dizzy with tingling in his legs at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 and asked his wife to call 9-1-1.
He was given a CT scan, carotid ultrasound, and an MRI, in addition to bloodwork.
“The good news is everything came back negative. I was given a second chance,” he said.
Mr. Bennett, 73, said this was a ministroke, also known as a “warning” stroke.
“This one scared me,” Mr. Bennett said, who has had a few health scares in the past several years. “I’m viewing this as a good warning to exercise more and maintain a healthy diet.”
According to the American Stroke Association, the term “warning stroke” is used because TIA can foretell a full stroke and should be taken seriously.
Anyone can have a TIA, but the risk increases with age and risk factors, according to the Association, which is a division of the American Heart Association. Mr. Bennett said he has been playing it safe with COVID and has not attended in-person church since the pandemic.
“I still plan on winning this election and serving not only the residents of District 3 but the whole city,” Mr. Bennett said.
The mayor is seeking a fourth term on the city council, having been on the council since 2008.
He served as mayor in 2012, 2016, and 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.