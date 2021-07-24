Detectives with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Department in Arizona arrested a 41-year-old Chino man July 22 on suspicion of driving from California to meet an underage girl for sex, authorities said.
The girl, however, was actually an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old, said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.
Brian Carter was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center on charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and furnishing obscene material to a minor, the sheriff said.
“He thought he was talking to a teenager, but it was actually an Internet Crimes Detective,” Sheriff Lamb said.
This year, Pinal County Sheriff’s have arrested 22 men for trying to attempt sexual relationships with underage girls, but the Chino man was the first to travel from another state, the sheriff said.
“Online dangers can come from any platform, anywhere in the country,” Sheriff Lamb said. “Talk to your kids about internet safety, and make sure you know what they’re doing online.”
Pinal County Sheriff’s officials posted a video of Mr. Carter’s arrest on their Facebook page.
That video can be viewed at https://fb.watch/6Y8ntp2VvP/
Mr. Carter is being held on $50,000 bail, according to Pinal County jail records.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, July 30, records show.
