Chino police said a 21-year-old Ontario man was treated at the Chino Valley Medical Center Oct. 2 for a gunshot wound but refused to talk with investigators on how it happened.
Officers were called to the hospital at 5450 Walnut Ave. at 6:02 p.m. on a report of a gunshot victim, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“Officers contracted the victim, who refused to cooperate with officers and did not provide any information regarding his injuries,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
The location and time of the shooting could not be determined and investigators could not locate any calls for service on a shooting in Chino, or any surrounding cities.
Sgt. Jacquez said the man’s injuries are non-life threatening. The name of the victim was not released.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department at 628-1234.
