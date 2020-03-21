U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Sydney Flores (right) of Chino
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sarah M. Thielen

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Sydney Flores (right) of Chino, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Curtis Evans, from Slanesville, West Virginia, perform corrosion control on fire extinguishers on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Norfolk, Virginia, on March 10. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule.

