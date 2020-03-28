Chino American Legion Post 299
Champion photo by Brenda Dunkle

Chino American Legion Post 299 is seeking donations of masks, gloves and gowns for healthcare providers, and water, towels, blankets and hygiene items for local veterans. The decorated drop-off area is in front of the post building at 13759 Central Ave. The post closed to members and the public March 18 and does not anticipate re-opening until at least April 6, according to a sign in the window. The booth is brought out in the morning and taken in at night and monitored by post staff from inside the building. Information: Laurie Knall at 628-2080.   

