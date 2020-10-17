Chino Valley Fire District board of directors incumbents John DeMonaco, Sarah Ramos-Evinger and Harvey Luth each received a $10,000 contribution from the Chino Valley Professional Firefighters PAC, according to documents filed with the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters office. Mr. DeMonaco said he has spent about $600 on campaign signs, and about $1,040 on advertising in the Chino Valley Champion.
Mrs. Ramos-Evinger spent $59 at Staples for printer paper and address labels, $1,396.88 for yard signs and $1,200 to CA Slates for mailers. Mr. Luth has paid for campaign signs and print advertising, but his dollar amounts have not yet been filed with the county.
Challenger Juan-Carlos Parra, who has worked in law enforcement for 25 years and is a Chino Hills resident, has received $3,985 in contributions.
Records show he received $1,400 from Sonia Parra, who works in law enforcement in Los Angeles County; and $100 contributions from Andrea Parra of Diamond Bar, Roswitha Hess of Diamond Bar, Carlos Lopez of Chino Hills, Melissa Pertuse (city of residence not disclosed), and Freya Zhao of Chino. He loaned himself $2,000.
His expenditures are a $3,585 payment to NYNE Spot Creative of Chino Hills for marketing services.
