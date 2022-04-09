The City of Chino is working with two property owners who are dedicating some of their property for the construction of a sidewalk and drainage on Madison Street, between Kellogg and Tebo avenues.
The property owners live on Walnut Avenue and their property extends into a 20-foot-wide lot along Madison Street. Civil Engineer Manager Maria Fraser said the property owners reached out to the mayor to express they were willing to comply with the improvements.
The property owners each submitted similar letters last November to the city council stating: In recognizing the importance of walkability and accessibility in the City of Chino, this letter of intent stresses my willingness to convey the necessary dedications to the City of Chino to complete the necessary public improvements to ensure an uninterrupted sequence of sidewalk, drainage, and public improvements along Madison Street.
The property owners stated that they “would comply with the improvements with the condition that the city covers all construction costs and other related costs.”
The City Council approved the creation of the capital improvement project on Tuesday.
Ms. Fraser said curb ramps will be placed on the northwest and northeast corners of the intersection and along the south side of Madison. Staff determined that the intersection of Kellogg and Madison does not meet city accessibility standards, she said.
The total cost is $200,000, including $50,000 design cost and $150,000 for construction.
“We’ve received some complaints from neighboring properties about the maintenance,” City Manager Matt Ballantyne said. “It is kind of odd to have a lot extend out.”
Councilman Chris Flores said he spoke to property owners who complained about garbage being thrown on the open space.
