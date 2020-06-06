Priceless Pet Rescue volunteer Jennifer Janneck was given an uplifting surprise when 25 fellow volunteers decorated their cars in honor of her 25th birthday recently in Chino Hills.
“We just wanted to give her some recognition and let her know that we really appreciate all that she does at the rescue with this surprise parking lot birthday party,” said organizer Sharen Davis. “She’s rarely stressed and always smiling no matter how chaotic it happens to get, even when you get a bunch of Coonhounds from down south.”
Ms. Janneck began at Priceless Pet Rescue in 2018 as an adoption center manager. She graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a bachelor’s of science in Animal Sciences.
Ms. Janneck and her team have facilitated nearly 250 adoptions at the Chino Hills location at 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite A, in the Gordon Ranch Marketplace.
“She’s the best advocate for our homeless pets and we are so thankful to have her,” said Priceless Pet Rescue owner and co-founder Lisa Price. “She is the glue that keeps things together.”
Priceless Pet Rescue has two other locations — Claremont and Costa Mesa.
