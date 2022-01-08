In response to concerns from frustrated residents about road closures and traffic, the City of Chino is hitting the gas pedal on traffic-related improvements projects in the Preserve.
The City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to expedite four projects that will improve traffic flow, which Mayor Eunice Ulloa said are desperately needed.
Staff will be looking at traffic congestion points and development agreements to weigh options for accelerating the street improvements.
The city will use on-call engineering services to expedite a $2.5 million project to the crossing of El Prado Road and Kimball Avenue that was introduced at a Nov. 16 meeting.
Chino Engineering Manager Maria Fraser said the project will include widening the southeast corner of Central Avenue and El Prado Road to allow for left-turn lanes. Ms. Fraser said staff is prepared to use the on-call services to finish the project in nine to 12 months. An additional northbound lane along Euclid Avenue will ease traffic at the intersection of Pine Avenue and Euclid. Ms. Fraser said the city is counting on Caltrans, the state’s department of transportation, to get the project completed in three to six months.
In the meantime, staff is preparing to restripe the lanes and pour asphalt.
A traffic signal will be mounted at the intersection of Bickmore and Rincon Meadows avenues, where it is currently controlled by stop signs.
Dennis Ralls, Chino transportation manager, said there is a half-constructed traffic signal at the intersection that is often monitored by police during heavy morning traffic.
Staff worked through the weekend of Dec. 18 to complete the $336,660 drain repair project at Chino Creek along Pine, west of El Prado Road.
The project will help alleviate traffic on Kimball by providing another route to Central.
Staff is working with Chino Hills to coordinate the opening, since a portion of the creek is within the city’s territory. Ms. Fraser said the repairs will reopen in one week.
“There seems to be a lot of players here. You have to acquire some right-of-ways from Chino Hills and Caltrans, so that may take a real long time,” Councilman Walt Pocock said.
City Manager Matt Ballantyne said receiving authorization from the state and property owners is key to the timing of the projects.
