U.S. Navy Pilot and author Dave “Bio” Baranek will appear at Yanks Air Museum at the Chino Airport for a special presentation from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 that will include a screening of the 1986 film “Top Gun.”
General admission tickets are $16, $14 for veterans and seniors, and $5 for children 5 to 11. Tickets can be purchased online at yank sair.org.
The museum at 7000 Merrill Ave. opens at 10 a.m. A flight simulator and photo opportunities will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a presentation with Mr. Baranek from 1 to 2 p.m.
Top Gun will be shown from 2 to 4 p.m.
Mr. Baranek spent 22 years in the U.S. Navy, which includes 2,499 flight hours and 688 carrier landings as a radar intercept officer.
He graduated from the Top Gun program and returned as an instructor, later serving as a consultant. He flew aerial sequences in Top Gun.
His books “Topgun Days” and “Before Topgun Days” detail his U.S. Navy accomplishments, and his third book “Tomcat Rio” puts readers inside the cockpit of a F-14 Tomcat as part of a highly-trained two-man team.
Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Information: yanksair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.