The City of Chino will stop using GoToWebinar this month for remote participation in meetings.
Beginning Tuesday, Chino city council, planning commission, and community services commission meetings will resume as they had operated pre-COVID.
Meetings will be in person only but will be broadcast live on the city website and on Chino Channel 3, and re-broadcast three times a day, seven days a week at 8 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The meetings are also posted on the city’s website at cityofchino.org and its YouTube channel at you tube.com/user/chinotv3.
Chino Hills
The City of Chino Hills opened council chambers to the public for in-person attendance at the Tuesday, June 22 council meeting, and commission meetings reopened to the public for in-person attendance in July.
Public meetings transitioned to in-person only with the July meetings.
The video of city council meetings are available the following day on the city website at chinohills.org.
Cities may continue remote meetings beyond Sept. 30 during proclaimed states of emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.