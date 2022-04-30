Classic cars line Central Avenue in downtown Chino last Saturday during the 20th annual Corn Feed Run Car Show and Cruise, hosted by the Chino Kiwanis Club. More than 1,000 cars were entered in this year’s show, which drew more than 5,000 people, according to car show organizer Walt Pocock, a Chino citycouncilman. Cars lined both sides of Central Avenue, filled the Chino City Hall lawn, D Street, Seventh Street and along Chino Avenue. Next year’s show is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, Mr. Pocock said.
Corn Feed Run car show draws more than 1,000 cars to downtown Chino
