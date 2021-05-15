A modern-day spin on a grassroots community lemonade stand concept has been made possible by a generous grant from the Ludwick Family Foundation to The Let It Be Foundation.
The Let It Be Foundation was established in 2006 by Chino Hills residents Ruthe and Michael Rosen to honor the legacy of their daughter, Karla Asch-Rosen, who passed away at the age of 15 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.
The foundation cares for the families of children with life-threatening diseases to give them a sense of normalcy.
Mobile trailer
The grant funds are for the purchase of a new mobile lemonade trailer and related program start-up costs.
Set to launch later this summer, the foundation, which is celebrating 15 years this June, is unveiling its plan “Pouring with a Purpose” to serve fresh cold lemonade at various pop-ups, community events, and popular locations in the Chino Valley and beyond.
The purpose of the mobile trailer is to expand outreach and spread awareness about the foundation’s mission.
Youth to be hired
There will be new employment opportunities for local youth to work on the trailer which will make such a great first job while making a positive impact on the community.
Since 2006, Let It Be has hosted annual community lemonade stands which stemmed from when the founding family member Brandon Rosen, at 8 years old, stated, “we can have all our friends do a lemonade stand, and it could help the foundation.”
In August 2006, “Kids 4 Kids” Lemonade Stands were born and have become an annual summertime donation-based event for the Foundation’s Youth Leadership Team.
The lemonade stands offer youth the opportunity to engage with their community, practice their public speaking skills and bring awareness to the foundation’s mission.
It is a beloved event that the youth leaders enjoy planning and executing each year.
The Foundation’s award-winning Youth Leadership Program, which has been offered each 10-month season since 2006, is made up of local seventh to 12th graders who have the opportunity to engage for personal growth, learn key life skills and professional development while planning large-scale events (like the lemonade stands), and awareness campaigns, and helping to care for families in the community.
The program has had a lasting impact on the lives of both the young individuals on the team and the Let It Be families, with which the team has connected and served.
Especially important are the countless memorable and normal interactions of the youth team with Let It Be kids and their siblings.
New focus group
Coming full circle and to help bring the new lemonade program to fruition is a focus group that has been meeting regularly to collaborate on ideas and assigned tasks.
The assembled team of young individuals range from 15 to 25 years old and each member is either a current or alumni of the Youth Leadership Program providing a different perspective on making this project current and sustainable for the future.
The young adult group has a unique opportunity to learn the business processes of a new venture as well.
Together this team is working to build the foundation of the Let It Be Lemonade “Pouring with a Purpose” program.
The revenue stream generated from the program will be earmarked for the Youth Leadership Program to provide more resources for current and future teams and the foundation, all to help meet the needs of Let It Be families.
Providing support and services to families is the mission of and always been the heart of the foundation while helping to restore a sense of normalcy throughout the family’s journey.
The grant award aligns with the mission of the foundation and will help to further shine a light on families being cared for, their stories, and what they mean to everyone at Let It Be and the community.
The foundation strives to make a difference and have a positive impact on families and youth.
Will you be ready this summer for fresh ice-cold lemonade?
Nothing beats it, especially when the proceeds support children, youth, and families.
Watch for Let It Be Lemonade “Pouring with a Purpose” coming to locations near you.
To get updates and join in on the fun, follow LetItBeLe monade on Instagram.
The Let It Be Foundation is located at 14720 Central Ave. in Chino.
Information: (909) 613-9161.
