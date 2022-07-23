Huskies’ water polo to be honored by city council Aug. 9
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

The 2021-22 Chino Hills High School girls’ water polo team will be honored by the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 9 for its CIF-Southern Section Division 6 championship title, won in February after beating Marlborough High of Los Angeles, 12-9, in Irvine. It was the first girls’ water polo division title for a Chino Hills High team and the first for a Chino Valley Unified School District team since Ayala High won the Division 3 in 2006. The Aug. 9 meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive in the Chino Hills Government Center. Team members are Gillian Glasscock, Morgan Kneubuhler, Maddi Powell, Katie Ramirez, Danica Bingham, Kirsten Kurz, Parker Heider, Arwen Castillo, Alexis Greer, Lucy Landherr, Esmeralda Can, Blair Landherr, Monique McGuire, Miranda Clue, Jill Adams, Isabella Ferrari, Tara Cota, head coach Brian Heider, and coaches Tim Tobin, Cory Russell and Carson Brenner. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.