Lifestream and American Red Cross will conduct blood drives in the Chino Valley this week.
Lifestream
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Information: lstream.org.
American Red Cross
•10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, Fit Body Boot Camp, 5867 Pine Ave., Chino Hills.
•1 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
•10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, Chino Police Department, 5450 Walnut Ave., Chino.
Information: redcrossblood.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.