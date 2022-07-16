A federal jury found a former Chino Hills resident now living in southwest Virginia guilty of conspiracy and drug distribution charges in connection with more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine being trafficked cross country to Virginia.
Guy Benjamin Bowman, 56, who now lives in Meadowview, Virginia, is facing between 10 years and life in prison and a $10 million fine when he is sentenced Oct. 14, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.
A second suspect, identified as Sally Mae Carr, 42, of Meadowview, Virginia, is facing the same punishments when she is sentenced Oct. 11, authorities said.
Mr. Bowman was convicted during a three-day jury trial that concluded July 8 on one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute, and to distributing 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance with methamphetamine.
Prosecutors alleged the two suspects operated a methamphetamine trafficking business between January 2021 and April 2022 in Washington County in Virginia and conspired with Mr. Bowman’s sources in Chino Hills to bring more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine for redistribution in Virginia, prosecutors said.
The two pounds of crystal methamphetamine, prosecutors said, had an estimated street value of $42,000.
More than $7,000 in cash was seized when the pair were arrested, prosecutors said.
“Methamphetamine trafficking is currently one of the greatest threats to public safety in southwest Virginia,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh. “We will continue to collaborate to identify individuals responsible for distributing large quantities of this deadly substance and bring them to justice.”
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Washington Division, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Virginia State Police and officers with the Lebanon Police Department and Smyth County Sheriff’s Office.
