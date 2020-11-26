A dead California Pepper tree presents a stark image against the hilly terrain of the Eucalyptus Loop/McCoy trail last Friday in Chino Hills. The tree is marked with a red spot because it is slated for removal, said Sean O’Connor, the city’s maintenance and operations manager.
