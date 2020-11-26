Dead California Pepper tree
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

A dead California Pepper tree presents a stark image against the hilly terrain of the Eucalyptus Loop/McCoy trail last Friday in Chino Hills. The tree is marked with a red spot because it is slated for removal, said Sean O’Connor, the city’s maintenance and operations manager.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.