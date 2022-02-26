A 22-year-old Perris man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of trying to steal an elderly woman’s purse and firing one round from a semi-automatic handgun before getting into a car and driving away.
The suspect, identified as Jesus Valencia, was later arrested in El Monte after he was believed to also commit burglaries in Norco, Corona and West Covina the same day, Chino Hills police said.
Chino Hills police were called 9:47 a.m. to the Rite Aid store at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway on a report of a male trying to steal a woman’s purse, Detective Vicente Quiroz said.
“When the victim refused to release her purse, the suspect fired one round into the ground from a semi-automatic pistol before he left the scene,” the detective said.
Detectives learned the same man was connected to robberies that morning in Corona and Norco, and another robbery after the Chino Hills incident in West Covina.
“Detectives shared information with other agencies and believed the suspect was in El Monte,” Detective Quiroz said. “Officers from El Monte located Mr. Valencia’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The suspect and two females were contacted inside the vehicle.
Detectives located evidence of the armed robberies, including the semi-automatic pistol.”
Jail records show Mr. Valencia is being held on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of robbery and willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.
“The communication amongst all agencies led to the speedy apprehension of the suspect,” Detective Quiroz said.
