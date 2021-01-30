Input sought from Preserve residents
An open invitation for residents in the Chino Preserve to ask questions and share concerns with the City of Chino will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 at the Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St.
Chino City Manager Matt Ballantyne and staff from the Planning Department and Chino Police Department will be on hand to speak with residents about construction, traffic, code enforcement and any other issues.
The city had been holding monthly meetings at the Preserve, but they were postponed during the pandemic.
Rain closes dog park
Vila Borba Dog Park in Butterfield is closed due to wet weather and will remain closed during periods of rain to prevent damage to the grounds. The Chino Hills dog park will reopen after the rain stops and it has a chance to dry out. Closures may last up to three days.
Monte Vista Park workshop today
The City of Chino will hold a design workshop at 9 a.m. today (Jan. 30) at Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. to review plans to expand the park and develop a new center with proposed grant funding.
Breakfast will be provided to the first 25 people. Masks and social distancing are required.
A second design workshop will be held at the same location 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, with breakfast offered to the first 25 people.
Information: (909) 334-3256.
