This decision was made after careful deliberation and discussion. Logistical issues and rising operational costs associated with conducting a large-scale event, as well as the continuing challenges related to the pandemic, have led to this cancellation.
Planes of Fame Air Museum cancels 2021 Air Show, scheduled for Oct. 30-31 at Chino Airport
- By Josh Thompson
