Planes of Fame Air Museum has cancelled the 2021 airshow, which was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Chino Airport.
The museum released this statement today:
The Planes of Fame Air Museum has today announced that its 2021 Airshow, scheduled for Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the Chino Airport has been cancelled.
"After losing the 2020 Airshow due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we were looking forward to presenting this year's show," commented Museum president Steve Hinton.  "But the difficult decision was made to cancel this year's event.  We hope 2022 will be a different story."

This decision was made after careful deliberation and discussion.  Logistical issues and rising operational costs associated with conducting a large-scale event, as well as the continuing challenges related to the pandemic, have led to this cancellation.

