A line moved quickly Saturday morning at the 11th annual Food for Life Ministry distribution for Thanksgiving held for the first time outside the First United Reformed Church in Chino.
The church’s Boy Scout troop served hot dogs.
The charity purchased about 700 turkeys in anticipation of a high demand this year, but only about 270 were given away during the three-hour event.
A box of food was provided with each turkey.
Usually held outside the Chino Senior Center, the distribution was at the church on Riverside Drive because the center was not made available by the city.
Director Cindy Vande Steeg said she was unsure if the venue change was the reason for the lower turnout.
She said regular clients were informed of the change for several weeks before the distribution.
Last year, the charity gave away 604 turkeys, and did not have any left when 50 families arrived later in the day.
She said the extra turkeys will be given away for Christmas.
The ministry has been busier than ever at its Chino warehouse where groceries are distributed several times a week, she said.
The charity does not require advance registration for holiday distributions, but identification is taken and checked on a tracking system.
Terri Hampton, volunteering at the registration table, said more than half who came Saturday were not on record as previous clients.
People are hurting
In addition to the First United Reformed Church, volunteers from the Bridge, Crosspoint and Valley Christian Church in Chino and Chino Valley Community Church in Chino Hills helped in various ways, including praying with the recipients.
Barbara Culler, helping for the first time with Chino Valley Community Church, said “people are hurting” from job losses, health issues and family issues.
Juan Gomez of Chino received a Thanksgiving meal for his family of six.
He was laid off from his full-time job three months ago and works a temporary job.
Mrs. Vande Steeg said the charity has been busier than ever this year. In October, an average of 200 people a week came in for groceries, compared to 90 to 100 the same time last year.
Food blessings
“Food has come from everywhere,” she said. “Businesses are doing food drives and individuals are coming in to donate. God has been good,” she said.
The ministry would like to have a smaller warehouse in the same area to save money on rent. The ideal situation would be 5,000 to 6,000 square feet with a gated parking lot, she said.
Year round help
Food for Life holds food distributions from its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way, off Yorba and Schaefer avenues in Chino.
Hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The warehouse will be closed today (Nov. 26).
Participants must bring identification.
Volunteers and food donations are welcomed. Information: 627-3663, or foodfor lifeministry.org.
