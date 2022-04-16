Withering palms
Photo by Kevin Stenson

Languishing palm trees in the streambed along Carbon Canyon Road are sharply contrasted against the green landscape between Brea and Chino Hills Parkway. The trees, which create a fire hazard, were injected with an herbicide. City staff will remove the debris when the trees die. The city council approved a $48,088 contract in January with the Santa Ana Watershed Association for the “drill and kill” project.

