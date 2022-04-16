Withering palms

Languishing palm trees in the streambed along Carbon Canyon Road are sharply contrasted against the green landscape between Brea and Chino Hills Parkway. The trees, which create a fire hazard, were injected with an herbicide. City staff will remove the debris when the trees die. The city council approved a $48,088 contract in January with the Santa Ana Watershed Association for the “drill and kill” project.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mother paralyzed after infection
- Bell Gardens man arrested early Thursday on suspicion of speaker theft from Costco store in Chino Hills
- Three-month undercover investigation nets nine arrests in connection with catalytic converter and cargo theft operation
- Chino Hills residents unhappy about trash hike ballots
- Former Norton Air Force Base commander dies at 79
- 19-year-old Chino Hills man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man found Thursday night with multiple stab wounds
- Canyon project calls for removal of 254 trees
- CVUSD agrees to resolution in sexual harassment investigation
- Fewer than five residents attend meeting
- Community advocate injured after collision with car
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.