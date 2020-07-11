The Chino City Council on Tuesday adopted a three-year rate increase on trash, recycling and sewer services but postponed the proposed July 8 start date, pending a study of the economic impacts of the increase.
City staff will present a report at the July 21 city council meeting on the impact of the increase to affected residences, commercial and businesses.
City Manager Matt Ballantyne said the fee increases apply only to specific accounts.
The Preserve sewer lift station fee is specific to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Preserve.
This rate increase amounts to 90 cents per month per household, he said.
Trash and recycle increases will affect one residential rate and three commercial and multi-unit rates.
Trash rates are mostly dealing with commercial and multi-tenant recyclables and about 3,000 residential accounts will be assessed for a green waste bin, according to the city manager.
The Inland Empire Utilities Agency has waived its previously approved rate increases to July 2021 for pass-through sewage service.
“Approval for the residential is not being considered tonight. We’ve already approved a five-year rate increase that was part of the franchise agreement that we had entered into a few years back,” Mr. Ballantyne said.
In compliance with Prop 218, the city notified 20,622 utilities customers in May of the proposed rate increase that was to take effect on July 8 if less than fifty percent, or 10,312 written protests had not been returned to the city by the conclusion of Tuesday’s hearing.
The city received only six protest ballots in response to the notice.
A Chino resident spoke during the hearing to say he opposed the rate agreement and thought the wording used on the ballot, which asks for no votes rather than yes votes, was confusing.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa responded that the ballot wording was defined by the state.
Community member Bob Basile said he felt the percentage of the rate increases spread over a three-year term was realistic but he asked the council to consider a moratorium of four months before increasing the fees because of economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.
Councilman Mark Hargrove asked if the council could say no to the rate increases or defer payment.
The city would have to subsidize the cost.
Councilman Paul Rodriguez made a motion that the council delay the increase for four months, but it died for lack of a second.
