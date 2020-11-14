Current vote totals as of 4 p.m. Thursday. Final results will not be certified by county-state officials until early next month.
Chino Valley Unified School District (3 seats)
James Na, 29,926 (20.05%)
Don Bridge 25,832 (17.31%)
Andrew Cruz 25,408 (17.03%)
Havaughnia Hayes-White 18,414 (12.34%)
Sylvia Cervantes-Orozco 17,780 (11.91%)
Jody Moore 13,563 (9.09%)
Tony L. Flores 12,047 (8.07%)
Vincent A. Colleta 6,261 (4.20%)
City of Chino, Mayor
Eunice Ulloa 22,632 (77.41%)
Christopher Edward Hutchinson 6,066 (22.59%)
City of Chino, District 1
Christopher Flores 2,925 (53.16%)
Paul Rodriguez 2,577 (46.84%)
City of Chino, District 4
Karen Comstock 4,463 (55.04%)
Brandy Jones 1,587 (19.57%)
Erskine S. Dunson 1,085 (13.38%)
Anthony M. Honore 973 (12.00%)
City of Chino Hills, District 3
Art Bennett 3,759 (59.79%)
James W. Gallagher 1,558 (24.78%)
Sabir St Taqi 614 (9.77%)
Tyler Francis Shields 356 (5.66%)
City of Chino Hills, District 5
Cynthia Moran (unopposed) 5,817 (100.00%
Chino Valley Fire District (3 seats)
John DeMonaco 37,428 (31.07%)
Sarah Ramos-Evinger 36,638 (30.41%)
Harvey Luth 36,633 (30.41%)
Juan-Carlos Parra 9,769 (8.11%)
County of San Bernardino Member,
Board of Education Area C
Laura Abernathy Mancha 54.521 (42.34%)
Jessica Marie Camacho 38,750 (30.09%)
Roman Gabriel Nava 35,503 (27.57%)
U.S. House of Representative District 35
Norma Torres 134,349 (69.1%)
Mike Cargile 59.948 (30.9%)
U.S. House of Representatives District 39
Young Kim 168,858 (50.6%)
Gil Cisneros 164,813 (49.4%)
State Senate District 29
Josh Newman 208,886 (51.3%)
Ling Ling Chang 198,336 (48.7%)
State Assembly District 52
Freddie Rodriguez 91,729 (68.3%)
Toni Holle 42.494 (31.7%)
State Assembly District 55
Phillip Chen 120,857 (55.0%)
Andrew E. Rodriguez 98,820 (45.0%)
San Bernardino County Measure J
Supervisors would receive pay at 80 percent of the Superior Court judges salary and limiting them to three terms.
Yes: 326,262 (50.14%)
No: 324,451 (49.86)
San Bernardino County Measure K
Supervisors would receive compensation (pay and benefits combined) of $60,000 and be able to serve only one term.
Yes: 450,032 (66.91%)
No: 222,547 (33.09%)
State Propositions
Prop 14 (Bonds to continue stem cell research)
Yes: 7,946,588 (51.0%)
No: 7,623,255 (49.0%)
Prop 15 (Property tax to fund schools, government services)
No: 8,217,352 (51.9%)
Yes: 7,618,635 (48.1%)
Prop 16 (Affirmative action in government decisions)
No: 8,888,891 (56.9%)
Yes: 6,742,485 (43.1%)
Prop 17 (Restores the right to vote after prison term)
Yes: 9,274815 (58.7%)
No: 6,518,513 (41.3%)
Prop 18 (17-year-old primary voting rights)
No: 8,825,619 (55.8%)
Yes: 7,001,740 (44.2%)
Prop 19 (Changes certain property tax rules)
Yes: 7,911,440 (51.1%
No: 7,574762 (48.9%)
Prop 20 (Parole restrictions for certain offense)
No: 9,569634 (62.0%)
Yes: 5,877,055 (38.0%)
Prop 21 (Expands government’s authority to rent control)
No: 9,335,166 (59.8%)
Yes: 6,286,328 (40.2%)
Prop 22 (App-based drivers and employee benefits)
Yes: 9,205,989 (58.5%)
No: 6,522,757 (41.5%)
Prop 23 (State requirements for kidney dialysis clinics)
No: 9.928,573 (63.6%)
Yes: 5,673,403 (36.4%)
Prop 24 (Amends consumer privacy laws)
Yes: 8,670,149 (56.1%)
No: 6,792,156 (43.9%)
