Two bus routes that serve the Chino Valley are among several additional route changes being made by Omnitrans beginning Monday, April 13 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak’s effect on ridership.
Route 81
Route 81, serving Chino, Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga, will have weekday short trips to the Rancho Cucamonga Civic Center eliminated because of low ridership. Route 81’s destinations include Chaffey College, Citizens Business Bank Arena, Colony High School, Kaiser Medical Office (Ontario), Los Osos High School, Ontario Civic Center, Ontario International Airport, Ontario Mills Mall and the Chino Transit Center on Sixth Street.
Route 365
Route 365, which serves Chino and Chino Hills, will be reduced from a weekday frequency of every 30 minutes to every 60 minutes. Its Saturday and Sunday service of every 60 minutes will remain the same. The weekday route had been every 30 minutes to serve Chino Hills High students. But now that schools have been closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, that frequency is not needed, according to Omnitrans officials.
Destinations for Route 365 include California Institution for Men, Chaffey College Chino Campus, Chino Hills City Hall, Chino Hills High, Chino Hills Marketplace, Chino Transit Center, Fairfield Ranch Park, Prado Olympic Shooting Park and The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Under the new reduced service plan, six routes are being eliminated, service frequency or trips are being reduced on four routes, and two routes will be operated with smaller minibuses. For all the changes, visit https://omnitrans.org/coronavirus-additional-bus-service-adjustments-in-effect-monday-april-13th/.
Previous changes
This plan is in addition to Omnitrans’ initial service reduction, which saw routes that regularly operate every 15 minutes go to a 30-minute frequency, and routes that typically operate every 30 minutes go to a 60-minute frequency.
Since March, the agency has asked customers – with the exception of customers with disabilities – to board and exit buses through the rear doors to encourage social distancing. Omnitrans has also stopped collecting fares. It has implemented a policy of 20 customers maximum per bus and requires face masks onboard in compliance with the county’s mandate for the public to wear face masks when leaving home.
Ridership down
Since the coronavirus outbreak hit California in early March and Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a “stay at home” order on March 19, Omnitrans ridership has decreased by approximately 65 percent, according to agency officials.
