After 20 years on the Chino City Council, Tom Haughey’s retirement marks the end of one chapter of his life, but not his public service.
In a surprise announcement Tuesday, Curt Hagman, chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors representing the fourth district, stated that he nominated Mr. Haughey for an open seat on the county’s planning commission.
Supervisor Hagman made the announcement during Mr. Haughey's retirement recognition at the city council meeting.
The fourth district includes Chino, Chino Hills, Ontario, Montclair and the southern portion of Upland.
The Board of Supervisors will review his recommendation on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Mr. Haughey is expected to replace Gabe Chavez, who was appointed in January 2019 and recently resigned.
The five county supervisors each recommend a planning commissioner for a four-year term.
County meetings are held twice a month, leaving time for Mr. Haughey to engage in other activities in addition to running his local insurance business.
The supervisor hinted at one activity.
“Tom wants to pick up the Civil War reenactment,” Mr. Hagman said. “And he still fits in his uniform that he got a hundred years ago. It still fits, which I’m very jealous of,” he joked.
The reference was to Mr. Haughey’s past participation in the American Civil War reenactments held at Prado Regional Park in Chino, where he played a union artilleryman.
During his term, Mr. Haughey served on numerous local and regional agencies including the Chino Basin Desalter Authority, Ontario International Airport Inter Agency Collaborative and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.
Proclamations on Tuesday were given by State Senator Connie Leyva, Mike Kreeger from the Chino Valley Fire District, the new Chino Hills Mayor Brian Johsz and councilmembers Cynthia Moran and Peter Rogers, board member Steve Elie from the Inland Empire Utilities Agency, board member Manny Martinez from the Monte Vista Water District, and representatives for assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez and Congresswoman Norma Torres.
Mayor Ulloa said, “Mayor Pro Tem Haughey served as an effective city council member who provided an outstanding perspective and steadying presence.”
Others colleagues said he was “easy to work with,” “a level-headed decision maker” and a “good listener.”
To several, he was also “a mentor” and “a good friend.”
“He’s an example of what a public servant should strive for,” said Sandra Rose, board president of the Monte Vista Water District, speaking by telephone.
During his closing remarks, Mr. Haughey said, “Always with my heart I tried to make decisions that were best for the city.”
He said he will miss seeing city employees who have become friends.
After the meeting, Mr. Haughey said he enjoyed his time on the council.
A special memory was when Chino hosted athletes from Laos and Poland during the 2015 Special Olympics.
Mayor Ulloa mentioned “pivotal decisions” made during Mr. Haughey’s term that include the annexation of College Park and the Chino Preserve.
“We got a lot of things accomplished and the city is in good shape,” Mr. Haughey said.
He served on the same council with Mayor Ulloa and former councilmembers Dennis Yates, Earl Elrod and Glenn Duncan for more than 15 years.
Mr. Haughey said “compatibility and professionalism” marked their years together. Mr. Haughey was first appointed to the Chino Planning Commission and shortly after, to the city council. He won elections in 2001 and 2004 and ran unopposed in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
He works with several organizations, including the Chino Valley YMCA and Rancho del Chino Rotary Club, of which he is a charter member.
The former councilman was a recipient of the Chino Valley Fire District’s Fred L. Burns Community Service Award in 2004 and was named Outstanding Chino Valley Citizen by Champion Newspapers in 1999.
He and his wife Karen moved to Chino in 1977 and have two grown sons, Christopher and Patrick.
Mrs. Haughey works for Supervisor Hagman as a field representative and she is also president of the Soroptimist Club of the Chino Valley.
Her holiday decorating skills are renowned, and the couple has opened their home in the past for community fundraisers, including the Chino Hills Community Foundation Holiday Home Tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.