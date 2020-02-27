Chino police said a man wearing a black hat and black sweatshirt pushed a young girl and stole flowers she was loading into a van Feb. 13 in Chino.
“The victim was not injured, but was visibly shaken and distraught by the incident,” Sgt. Nancy Franklin said this week.
Police officers were called at 10:10 p.m. to Flowers by Lorena at 12562 Central Ave. on a report of a theft.
A man walked up to the girl, who was loading the flowers into a van that was parked behind the business, pushed her and took the flowers.
The girl was not able to get a description of the suspect, Sgt. Franklin said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.