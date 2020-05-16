A 26-year-old Chino man is facing a minimum 15 years and a maximum 30 years in federal prison after agreeing to plead guilty May 8 to producing dozens of sexually explicit photographs and videos of children, one of whom was 3 years old, prosecutors with the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Riverside announced. Chaunta A. Bashir will formally plead guilty to one count of production of child pornography when a hearing will take place in the next few weeks, said spokesman Ciaran McEvoy.
The suspect admitted in a plea agreement that he produced multiple photos and videos of child pornography from June 2015 to October 2018, Mr. McEvoy said.
“Mr. Bashir admitted that in October and November 2017, he took sexually exploitative images and videos of a 3-year-old child, including of himself sexually abusing the child,” the spokesman said. Children ranging from 4 to 14 years old were seen in sexually explicit images and some of the videos were recorded on Mr. Bashir’s Snapchat and Facebook social media account, according to the plea agreement.
“During a search of Mr. Bashir’s home in October 2018, law enforcement officials recovered more than 600 images and videos from his electronic devices that depicted minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” Mr. McEvoy said. Chino Police Department took part in the investigation.
