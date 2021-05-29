The City of Chino Hills will host a “Fearless Fighters Blood Drive Challenge” from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 at the government center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
The challenge invites the Chino Hills Police Department, Chino Valley Fire District, and other first responder agencies to take part in a friendly competition to collect the most blood donations.
The public is also invited to participate. Donors will receive a Fearless Fighters T-shirt.
Appointments are recommended and can be made by phone at (800) 879-4484 or by visiting lstream.org/cityofchino hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.