Chino disability advocate banned from city hall

Stubbie Barr

A restraining order has been filed by the City of Chino against a disability advocate for allegedly making a threat to a city employee.

Chino resident Stubbie Barr, a frequent speaker at public meetings regarding Americans with Disabilities Act compliance issues, reportedly mailed a framed picture of city hall in flames and a digital clock that displayed “00:00:00” to the home of the employee in late February, city officials said.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.