Chino disability advocate banned from city hall

A restraining order has been filed by the City of Chino against a disability advocate for allegedly making a threat to a city employee.
Chino resident Stubbie Barr, a frequent speaker at public meetings regarding Americans with Disabilities Act compliance issues, reportedly mailed a framed picture of city hall in flames and a digital clock that displayed “00:00:00” to the home of the employee in late February, city officials said.
Mr. Barr is banned from Chino City Hall for three years, City Manager Linda Reich said.
The city reported the incident to the Chino Police Department because the employee felt threatened, Ms. Reich said.
After interviewing witnesses and other involved parties, the police department believed that Mr. Barr mailed the items, Chief Wes Simmons said.
Investigators determined a California Penal Code violation of “threatening a public officer, their immediate family or staff,” Chief Simmons said.
The police department filed a report with the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office, which declined to file charges, according to Sgt. Ted Olden.
The decision to issue a restraining order was made in closed session on March 1, Ms. Reich said. The council voted 5-0 to authorize City Attorney Fred Galante to pursue legal action.
Mr. Galante said a temporary restraining order was issued on March 23 and was granted on April 13, following a court hearing where a judge determined that the mailed items created fear.
Mr. Barr could not be reached for comment.
