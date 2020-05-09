Expressing frustration with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s gradual COVID-19 recovery plan announced Thursday, San Bernardino County officials approved the county’s own plan that sets May 15 as the target date to re-open some low-risk businesses, as well as short-term rentals and churches.
The county board of supervisors okayed the plan, a COVID-19 (coronavirus) compliant business plan, and $38 million for the costs associated with recovery at a special meeting in San Bernardino. County officials are working on a list of businesses and when they could re-open.
The county was also expected to send a letter late this week to the governor, requesting more discretion in phase 2 of the state’s recovery plan. The supervisors have set a tentative special meeting for 9 a.m. Tuesday in their board chambers to discuss the governor’s response to that letter.
“I hope the governor agrees with us quickly, but if he doesn’t, we have more discussions,” said Supervisor Laura Rutherford.
On Thursday, the governor announced that retailers and manufacturers considered low risk for transmitting coronavirus could re-open the next day. The retail businesses, which include clothing, book, toy and sporting goods stores and florists, will only be able to offer curbside pickup and must take other measures to protect customers and employees from the virus.
In order for counties to implement their own recovery, the governor is requiring they have no more than one coronavirus case per 10,000 people in the last 14 days, no virus deaths during that time, minimum daily testing of 1.5 people per 1,000 residents, the ability to do contact tracing of virus cases of 15 people per 100,000 residents, have a minimum surge of cases to hospitals of 35 percent, have a robust plan to provide protective gear to hospital, skilled nursing facility and grocery workers, and the ability to temporarily house at least 15 percent of county residents who are homeless.
County CEO Gary McBride told the supervisors Thursday that under that criteria, the county would have to have no more than 16 coronavirus cases each day, would need to test 3,300 people daily, contact trace 330 people, and have no deaths for a straight two weeks. He said the county currently has about 72 cases a day, has significantly increased its testing and contact tracing but is below the governor’s guidelines, and has had an average of two deaths per day.
The county is meeting the governor’s mandate that hospitals be able to handle a surge of coronavirus cases and have a good stockpile of protective gear, Mr. McBride said.
There are very few counties that could meet the zero-death requirement right now, the CEO said. “To go for zero for two weeks is basically impossible even with the numbers we’re seeing currently,” he said.
Supervisor Robert Lovingood said the coronavirus is going to be like the flu, which also has multiple deaths each year. He said the state could be under lockdown for the next three to five years, under the governor’s zero death guideline.
Mr. McBride said the governor’s plan is very vague on how large counties can move forward, considering the proposed death rate.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman, whose Fourth District includes Chino and Chino Hills, said he was disappointed in the governor’s plan but knows the governor is working with different coronavirus numbers than in the county.
All five supervisors agreed that the county’s residents need to be able to go back to work because of the negative economic impact created by the virus and the state’s stay-at-home order since March 13. Supervisor Lovingood questioned why people have been allowed to purchase clothing from big-box stores that also offer essential food, while regular clothing stores have had to stay shuttered.
“Many people are now at risk of losing their businesses for something that doesn’t make sense to me,” he said.
Supervisor Josie Gonzales suggested several things she would like added to the county’s plan, including providing detailed safety guidelines to every business, creating videos that demonstrate guidelines, providing safety training for non-profit employees, detailing how the county would “retreat” if coronavirus cases begin to rise as businesses re-open, and providing resources for each department in the county to answer the multiple questions she expects the public will have about the recovery plan.
Supervisor Gonzales also recommended possible additional precautions – including stay-at-home guidelines – for the most vulnerable for the virus, including the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. “That doesn’t work unless we live in bubbles,” Chairman Hagman said, explaining coronavirus-positive 8-year-old could spread the virus to his parents and then to his grandparents.
Chairman Hagman said county residents have been doing a good job of flattening the virus curve by social distancing, wearing masks, and frequently washing their hands. “That’s the part we have to do to keep that flat line flat,” he said. “This is a very serious disease that got out of hand very fast…it has to be treated respectfully.”
(Marianne Napoles contributed to this story)
