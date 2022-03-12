Chino Hills hiking enthusiast Jaime DS shared a fun location on the Grand Avenue Trail to inspire others to enjoy the trail system—a tunnel at Grand Avenue Park that takes walkers and hikers to the other side of Grand Avenue.
The trail eventually connects to the La Sierra Trailhead after crossing Chino Hills Parkway.
“There is always light at the end of the tunnel,” said Jaime. “You just have to look for it sometimes.”
Jaime said the weather was perfect because Grand Avenue Trail can get hot without shade.
Jaime walks the trails daily and enjoys the stunning views, so she created a Facebook group called “Jog and Hike Chino Hills” which already has close to 400 members and is growing steadily.
She posted photos and videos of her morning walk on her new Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.