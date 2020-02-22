Chino Valley Lions Club student speaker contest

 

 Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Participants in the Chino Valley Lions Club student speaker contest Feb. 13 at Chaffey College Chino Center on C Street are recognized for their speeches on “Homelessness in California: What is the Solution?” Shown from left are contest coordinator Carole McCleary; Alina Lezama, a junior at Don Lugo High in Chino; Asna Tabassum, the winner, a senior at Ayala High in Chino Hills; Sydney Acosta, a junior at Don Lugo High; Aditya Kumar, a sophomore at Ayala High; and club president Drew Sasser. Asna will next compete in the zone level. She won the zone level in 2018 and 2019. Those who win all six rounds will accumulate $21,500 in scholarships. The Lions Club meets the second and fourth Thursdays at 6:15  p.m. for a dinner meeting at Chaffey College Chino Education Center, 13106 Central Ave. at C Street, and is looking for new members. Information: Drew Sasser, (951) 903-8806 or Carole McCleary, 632-8356.

