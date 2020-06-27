Longtime Chino resident David Ceniceros and his band will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9 at a “Concerts in Your Car” event in Ventura. The Bruno Mars tribute band “Bruno and the Hooligans” will perform at the event being held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. Tickets cost between $19 and $89 per carload and are available at concertsinyourcar.com. The event will include a visual light show, multi-media entertainment and video screens. Sound will be distributed through the car’s FM radio. Each show lasts approximately 75 minutes. An extra-high, 360-degree stage and screens will ensure a good viewing experience for everyone. Space is very limited. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/concerts-in-your-car-bruno-the-hooligans-bruno-mars-ultimate-tribute-tickets-109866451514.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chino Hills man arrested in robbery at Denny's after dispute over wearing a face mask
- Chino Hills man walking on Carbon Canyon Road struck and killed by hit-and-run driver
- Big League Dreams riding out the hits
- Three arrested after being in possession of stolen car early Tuesday in Chino Hills
- Los Angeles Angels draft, sign Ayala High graduate
- San Bernardino County warns residents of COVID-19 scams
- Changes suggested for Vila Borba dog park
- Law enforcement agencies field questions on policing
- California’s $0 bail schedule for most arrests expires today
- Anti-semitic remark lands fourth censure against fire board member
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Chino may save $4.32 million on Route 60 Central Avenue Improvements (1)
- Female hiker violently attacked on trail near Rolling Ridge Drive and Hickory Lane in Chino Hills (1)
- Mask maker (1)
- Hundreds attend peaceful protest in Chino Saturday, June 6, 2020 (1)
- ‘Healing our Land’ forum to be held by Chino PD (1)
- Crime Reports May 27 - June 3, 2020 (1)
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.