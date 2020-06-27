Chino resident David Ceniceros

David Ceniceros

Longtime Chino resident David Ceniceros and his band will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9 at a “Concerts in Your Car” event in Ventura. The Bruno Mars tribute band “Bruno and the Hooligans” will perform at the event being held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. Tickets cost between $19 and $89 per carload and are available at concertsinyourcar.com. The event will include a visual light show, multi-media entertainment and video screens. Sound will be distributed through the car’s FM radio. Each show lasts approximately 75 minutes. An extra-high, 360-degree stage and screens will ensure a good viewing experience for everyone. Space is very limited. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/concerts-in-your-car-bruno-the-hooligans-bruno-mars-ultimate-tribute-tickets-109866451514.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.