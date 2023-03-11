The annual Salute to Public Safety luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave. in Chino Hills.
The event, which is hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, honors the employees of the Chino and Chino Hills police departments and the Chino Valley Fire District.
