Excited children raced through the newly renovated Chino Branch Library last Saturday to check out its new features, including a barn room, large peg light board, vintage airplane mural and vinyl-covered “hay bales” for seating.
The county library’s Grand Re-Opening also featured outdoor activities in the library parking lot, including a craft table, jumbo building blocks, an appearance by superhero Captain Marvel, balloon making and city information booths.
The library at the northwest corner of Central Avenue and D Street had been closed for three months for the remodeling. The major changes came to the children’s reading area, where a room decorated like a barn had pig puppets and a small puppet stage, a food cart, a plastic tree that features an animal spelling game, and a wall area where children can configure plastic “pipes.”
The library’s community room got a facelift with colorful graphics of animals having adventures: chickens floating in a hot air balloon; a monkey throwing confetti while sitting on an elephant; a zebra, duck and goat in a vintage plane, and a giraffe and zebra riding a colorful hippo.
The ends of large book racks were re-surfaced with cloth material, and new flooring, lighting and a checkout counter were installed, freshening up the library that first opened its doors in June 1973.
The library also has new interior paint and new furniture.
The facility has had some remodeling in the past, but was due for a revamp, city and county officials said. The county leases the library building from the city and the renovation was a joint project of the two government agencies.
