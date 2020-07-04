Chino Valley Unified School District is providing free grab-and-go meals for children ages 1 to 18 from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday until Friday, July 31.
Food can be picked up at Chino High School, 5472 Park Place or Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave.
Both schools are located in Chino. At Chino High, the meals can be picked up off Park Place near the student parking lot.
At Don Lugo, meals will be handed out off Chino Avenue near the student parking lot.
Meals must be consumed off the school campus, district officials said.
Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.