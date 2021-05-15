The City of Chino Hills is now accepting applications for equestrian shows to be held at McCoy Equestrian Center at 14280 Peyton Drive. McCoy’s includes three arenas: a main show area, a secondary show arena and a warm-up arena.
The main show and secondary show arenas are lighted with bleacher seating and feature a public address system and announcer stand. A nearby gazebo provides a space for concessions and is often used for picnics. Previous shows included dressage, western, and hunter-jumper. Space is available to accommodate portable horse stalls for multi-day events.
The arenas have also hosted equestrian search and rescue training. For information on rental reservations or availability, call the Chino Hills Community Center at (909) 364-2826 or visit chinohills.org/McCoy.
