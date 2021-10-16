Immediate family members and friends of Isaiah Hernandez, an inmate who died while in the custody of the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, held a protest in front of the jail’s public lobby Wednesday afternoon.
Mr. Hernandez of Barstow and Casandra Pastora of Chino Hills are two of five inmates who died this year after entering the jail. Ms. Pastora and Mr. Hernandez suffered from mental illness.
The Champion will publish an interview with Ms. Pastora’s father in an upcoming issue.
