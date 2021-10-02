Don Lugo High will host a reunion event for the school’s “First Four” graduating classes of 1980, 1981, 1982 and 1983 from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Centro Basco, 13432 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $60 per ticket that can be purchased online by Friday, Oct. 9.
No tickets will be sold at the door, organizers said.
Information: visit donlug oreunion.com, email don lugoreunion@gmail.com or visit Don Lugo’s First Four Classes group on Facebook.
