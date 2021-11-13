Twelve winners of the annual Celebrate the Family Contest
City of Chino Hills photo

Twelve winners of the annual Celebrate the Family Contest were announced during Tuesday’s Chino Hills City Council meeting. This year’s theme was “Every Family Has a Story, Welcome to Ours.” The 12 were chosen from more than 560 entries in kindergarten through eighth grade, with Loving Savior of the Hills School producing the most entries. Shown are (front row, from left) Rhofanie Hu, Jayden Park, Zoe Ortega, Emily He, Claire Mulia, and Kaira Gupta. In back, from left, are Brandon Nava, Kaitlyn Cabral, Nancy Dong, Mayor Brian Johsz, Emma Shiozaki, Alina Kim, and KateLian Linky.

