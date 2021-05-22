The City of Chino Hills is working to return money owed to developers, contractors, or residents who have unclaimed inactive trust deposit accounts (TDA).
TDAs are established by a developer, contractor, or resident to reimburse the city for time and costs incurred when processing a commercial or residential land development project.
The City has identified unclaimed and inactive TDAs that have been held for three or more years.
Letters were sent to notify individuals or businesses that are owed a refund but due to the age of some of the TDAs, the city has been unable to locate everyone.
The deadline to file a claim is June 2.
The funds will become the property of the city if not claimed by then.
A list of those who are owed reimbursement is available at chinohills.org/UnclaimedProperty.
Information: Finance Department at finance@chi nohills.org or call (909) 364-2640.
