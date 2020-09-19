The first health and daycare center for elderly people and adults over 18 who are physically and mentally impaired was approved by the Chino Hills Planning Commission Tuesday.
The “Chino Hills Adult Day Health Care Center” will move into the vacant storefront where Empire Bikes was located in the Chino Hills Marketplace on Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, next door to Magic Wok, west of Taco Bell.
Representative William Weng described the concept as a mixture of a recreational and medical facility for adults with chronic medical, physical or mental health conditions.
“Most people haven’t heard about this program,” Mr. Weng told the commission. “They have heard about childcare centers but not adult daycare centers.”
According to the California Department of Aging, adult day services programs offer an alternative to nursing home care for those who do not need 24-hour skilled nursing.
The programs are designed to help people stay mentally and physically active, reduce isolation, and prevent decline of their abilities, while offering a respite for family caregivers.
Mr. Weng said the facility will open next year and services will be adjusted depending on COVID conditions at the time.
The program is free for any adult with full Medi-Cal coverage and private pay is also accepted that would amount to approximately $76 a day, not including transportation.
Four shuttle buses will be available to pick up residents and bring them home.
After a unanimous vote, Chairman Mike Stover said, “This represents the sign of the times. Just as you drop off your children in a childcare center, here you drop off grandma or grandpa at the adult daycare center.”
Breakfast and lunch will be served.
Participants will engage in exercise, board games, bingo, arts and crafts, holiday events and birthday parties.
They will also be provided with nursing services, social services, therapeutic activities, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, psychological services, and nutritional services.
A registered nurse and other staff members as required by the state will be on site.
The 5,829-square-foot center will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, but the day is over for participants at approximately 2 p.m., with staff members staying until closing, Mr. Weng said.
Information: (626) 960-2800 or email forevery oungadhc@gmail.com.
The Baldwin Park Forever Young ADHC website is ad hcforeveryoung.com.
