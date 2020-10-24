The ordering of a dedication plaque for Los Serranos Park in Chino Hills last year prompted some changes to policy guidelines on who should be recognized.
The Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission on Wednesday night approved changes to the 2005 policy including the addition of commissioners and department directors’ names on the plaques.
The policy was broadened to include all community facilities, not just parks.
The names of city council members and the city manager were already included.
The addition of department directors and commissioners is new to the policy, however those names have been included on dedication plaques in the past, said community services supervisor Jessica Gandara.
For example, former Community Services Director Mike Fleager’s name is on the plaque for Grand Avenue Park, even though it wasn’t in the policy to do so, Ms. Gandara said.
Current director Jonathan Marshall’s name appears on the dedication plaques on Community Park, Vila Borba Park, Pinehurst Park, and Los Serranos Park.
Chairman Greg Higgins said the changes were made to standardize the policy and recognize additional individuals, as applicable.
Also added to the policy was a provision that the community relations division review and approved plaque verbiage.
Although dedication plaques are on some community facilities including the civic center buildings, The Shoppes, and Community Center, the names of planning commissioners, public works commissioners or their respective department directors are not included.
