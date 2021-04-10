A milestone was reached Wednesday when San Bernardino County moved from the red tier into the less restrictive orange tier of the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.”
The orange tier means that many institutions and businesses may now open to 50 percent capacity, a big jump from the red tier’s limit of 25 percent capacity.
Some businesses like bars and bowling alleys can now reopen for the first time in more than a year.
Any bar in the county may open for outdoor service.
Restaurants, movie theaters and museums may double the number of guests allowed inside.
Wineries and breweries can allow patrons to enjoy their beverages indoors and outdoor stadiums can open at 33 percent capacity.
The orange tier means the spread of COVID-19 has been reduced to a moderate level as the number of cases continues to decline.
As of Monday, the county’s daily adjusted rate was 3.4 per 100,000.
“This is a great day for county residents, the vast majority of whom have faithfully followed public health guidelines and patiently waited for a chance to get back to their regular lives,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “This, combined with our successful vaccination efforts, means we are on track for a great summer ahead.”
Supervisor Hagman said the county’s key COVID-19 metrics, ranging from its case rate to positivity and health equity positivity rates, have continued to decline, while the number of residents vaccinated against COVID-19 increases daily.
“To put things in perspective, we had 38 new cases of COVID-19 on April 2, compared to 5,315 cases on January 4,” Mr. Hagman said. “This is a testament to the diligence of residents who have been careful to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing, and follow the other guidelines we’ve been promoting for the past year.”
Mr. Hagman said he believes the progress will continue to accelerate as the vaccine supplies increase.
The following is allowed under the orange tier:
•Retailers, malls, and grocery stores can operate at 100 percent capacity with modifications.
•Restaurants can open indoors at 50 percent capacity or 200 people (whichever is fewer).
•Wineries, breweries and distilleries can open indoors at 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
•Bars may serve customers outdoors (regardless of serving food).
•Family entertainment centers can open indoors at 25 percent capacity for naturally distanced activities like bowling and rock-climbing walls.
•Museums, zoos and aquariums can open indoors at 50 percent capacity.
•Movie theaters can open with 50 percent capacity or 100 people.
•Hotels can open their indoor pools and fitness centers at 25 percent capacity.
•Gyms can open at 25 percent capacity, including climbing walls and indoor pools.
•Offices formerly deemed “non-essential” can reopen in-person staffing.
•Outdoor professional sports stadiums can have audiences up to 33 percent capacity (up from 20 percent).
•Theme parks may reopen at 25 percent capacity.
There have been 4,142 COVID deaths in San Bernardino County since the pandemic began last year.
In Chino, there have been 175 deaths, with 27 of those who died at the California Institution for Men and California Institution for Women. In Chino Hills, there have been 48 deaths.
